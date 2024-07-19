Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 547 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 402.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,721,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,826,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $335.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,984,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,448,152. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

