Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,423 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,100,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. 8,745,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,496,168. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

