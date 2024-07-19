Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $187,403,000. Nipun Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,350,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,106,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,141 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,892,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,240.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,023,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,947,000 after purchasing an additional 946,944 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

INDA stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,611,291 shares. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.