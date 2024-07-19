Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.00. 127,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,603. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Stories

