Delta Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000.

PDP stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.25. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

