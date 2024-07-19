Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Up 18.1%

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) were up 18.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.40 ($0.15). Approximately 528,485 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 405,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.65 ($0.13).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 95 ($1.23) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Read Our Latest Report on Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy Price Performance
About Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deltic Energy
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.