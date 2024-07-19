Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Up 18.1%

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) were up 18.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.40 ($0.15). Approximately 528,485 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 405,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.65 ($0.13).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deltic Energy from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 95 ($1.23) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Deltic Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Deltic Energy

Deltic Energy Price Performance

About Deltic Energy

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £10.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 1.53.

(Get Free Report)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.