Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of NVS opened at $107.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.17. Novartis has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $219.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

