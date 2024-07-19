Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,350.00

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($17.51) and last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.51), with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,300 ($16.86).

Dewhurst Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,209.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,024.37. The company has a market capitalization of £59.81 million, a PE ratio of 2,177.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Get Dewhurst Group alerts:

Dewhurst Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,580.65%.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.