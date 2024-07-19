Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $135.00

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 133 ($1.72), with a volume of 30795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134 ($1.74).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Diaceutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Diaceutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of £112.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

In other Diaceutics news, insider Graham Paterson bought 39,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £51,514.86 ($66,806.98). Insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

Further Reading

