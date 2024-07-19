Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,028 ($39.27).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.31) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.04) to GBX 3,640 ($47.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.91) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Diageo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

Insider Buying and Selling

Diageo Stock Performance

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,640 ($34.24) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.60 ($10,750.36). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 612 shares of company stock worth $1,671,964. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,525 ($32.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,753.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,165.60 ($28.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,614.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,770.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.