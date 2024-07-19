Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Raised by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,886,000 after acquiring an additional 137,397 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,360,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,474,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,766,000 after acquiring an additional 94,544 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,730.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.52. 1,223,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,799. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $178.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

