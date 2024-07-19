DigiByte (DGB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.96 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $145.82 million and $6.96 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,588.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.12 or 0.00581358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00109695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00035308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.10 or 0.00244932 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00050809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00070346 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,139,563,718 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.