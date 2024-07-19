DigiByte (DGB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.96 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $145.82 million and $6.96 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,588.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.12 or 0.00581358 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00109695 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008835 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00035308 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.10 or 0.00244932 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00050809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00070346 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,139,563,718 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
