Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 870.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,974 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,087,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,623,000 after buying an additional 380,904 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,118,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,513,000 after buying an additional 253,755 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,008. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

