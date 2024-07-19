Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading Down 6.9%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $138.38 and last traded at $138.38. Approximately 1,487,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,513,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.67.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 82.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,858,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $10,180,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

