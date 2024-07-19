Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 804,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the previous session’s volume of 211,614 shares.The stock last traded at $90.88 and had previously closed at $92.06.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.22.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
