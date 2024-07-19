Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 804,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the previous session’s volume of 211,614 shares.The stock last traded at $90.88 and had previously closed at $92.06.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.22.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.