Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

DFS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.96. The company had a trading volume of 789,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 68,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

