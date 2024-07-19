Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.00 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

DFS opened at $142.89 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $147.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

