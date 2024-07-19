Dogelon Mars Market Cap Tops $105.51 Million (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dogelon Mars token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dogelon Mars has a total market cap of $105.51 million and $2.59 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogelon Mars Token Profile

Dogelon Mars’ genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,652,770,159,583 tokens. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com.

Dogelon Mars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogelon Mars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the exchanges listed above.

