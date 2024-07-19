Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:DLB traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,534. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

