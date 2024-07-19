Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Trading Up 3.7%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 1,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.
