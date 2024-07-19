Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $575.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $535.29.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $409.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $508.32 and a 200 day moving average of $473.12. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $330.05 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

