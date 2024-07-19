Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 533 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,977,000 after buying an additional 1,062,925 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,052,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,968,000 after purchasing an additional 473,177 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after purchasing an additional 50,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,865,000 after purchasing an additional 209,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,924,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,121,000 after buying an additional 42,796 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.90. 175,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,427. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

