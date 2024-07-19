Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 983 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.48. 2,035,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.