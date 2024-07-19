Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 428 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.97. 575,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $91.86.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 74.25%.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

