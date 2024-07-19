Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 9,739 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $27.38. 53,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,803. The company has a market capitalization of $616.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

