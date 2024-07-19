Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.81. The company had a trading volume of 547,195 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.59 and a 200 day moving average of $161.49. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

