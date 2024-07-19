Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $62.08. 14,574,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,812,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

