Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 138,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,131 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $210,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 221,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 476,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $137.40. 1,087,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,246. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

