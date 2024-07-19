Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $390.19. 790,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $398.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.57.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

