Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,079,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,493,000 after purchasing an additional 351,645 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,399,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,132,000 after purchasing an additional 70,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,771,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.46. 587,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

