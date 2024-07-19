Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $279.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.77 and a 52 week high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.89.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

