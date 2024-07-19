Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.50.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $7,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.59. 1,354,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,170. The stock has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.65. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

