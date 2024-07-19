Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $579,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ACWV stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,877 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.62. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

