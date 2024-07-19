Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $722,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GS traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.77. 2,029,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $509.48. The stock has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock worth $34,342,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

