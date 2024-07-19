Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.7 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,327,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,171,797. The company has a market capitalization of $245.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.47.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

