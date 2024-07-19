Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 133 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day moving average of $272.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

