Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.84%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

