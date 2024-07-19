DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.36

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.36 and last traded at $118.27, with a volume of 158649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Insider Activity

In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

