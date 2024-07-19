Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

DY opened at $175.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $186.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 5,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

