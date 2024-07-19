Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) EVP Dan Zugelder Sells 15,404 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 6th, Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40.

Shares of DT opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after purchasing an additional 583,220 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $133,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

