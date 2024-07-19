Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) EVP Dan Zugelder Sells 15,404 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dan Zugelder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 6th, Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40.
Dynatrace Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of DT opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $61.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after purchasing an additional 583,220 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $133,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,515,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,609,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.76.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
