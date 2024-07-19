Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

