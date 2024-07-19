Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) vs. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Critical Review

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) and Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and Safehold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 30.50% -7.25% -0.92% Safehold -7.87% 4.43% 1.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dynex Capital and Safehold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67 Safehold 0 4 5 0 2.56

Risk and Volatility

Dynex Capital presently has a consensus price target of $13.35, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Safehold has a consensus price target of $27.22, suggesting a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Safehold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safehold is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safehold has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynex Capital and Safehold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $207.52 million 3.86 -$6.13 million $1.17 10.67 Safehold $367.46 million 4.30 -$54.97 million ($0.45) -49.11

Dynex Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Safehold. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynex Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Dynex Capital pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Safehold pays out -155.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Safehold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safehold beats Dynex Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

