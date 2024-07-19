Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 6,765 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 181.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,487 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,343,000 after buying an additional 2,127,332 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 183.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 43,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 187.2% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 202.9% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 169,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 113,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 7,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,367,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

