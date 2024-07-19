East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of East West Bancorp worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 123,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 114,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.95. 116,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,511. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

