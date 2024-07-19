Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 71,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.66. 1,511,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

