eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $64.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 552,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,755. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

