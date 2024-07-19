ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 10,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 128,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

ECARX Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $557.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.30.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

