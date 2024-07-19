Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

EPC stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.28. 96,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,067. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

