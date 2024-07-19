Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $167,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,840. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

