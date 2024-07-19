Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$21.48 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.48.

ELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

ELD stock opened at C$22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$11.38 and a 1 year high of C$23.62. The firm has a market cap of C$4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.89.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eldorado Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$751,971.80. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$152,640.28. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$751,971.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,292 shares of company stock worth $6,057,269. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

